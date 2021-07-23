Brazilians to be trained in Chinese traditional medicine

Ameca, the Chinese traditional medicine and acupuncture association in Brazil, means to begin training practitioners of such treatments, the China News Service (CNS) reports, citing Ameca President Hui Qing.

Ms Hui said in an interview that the training courses would entail opportunities for Brazilian trainees to receive instruction in China, according to a report carried by the Chinese state-run news agency on Wednesday.

Ms Hui said the Chinese traditional medicine business had potential to grow in Brazil, as Brazilians were eager to learn about it.

The report says Ms Hui has arranged for volunteers to treat COVID-19 patients in the southern Brazilian city of São Paulo.

Chinese traditional medical treatments can ease symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, CNS quotes Ms Hui as saying.