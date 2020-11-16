Brazilians among World Table Tennis Macao 2020 competitors

Hugo Calderano and Gustavo Tsuboi of Brazil are among the players that will compete in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Macao 2020 tournament from November 25 to 29, Agência Brasil reports.

The Brazilian state-run news agency says Calderano is 6th and Tsuboi 44th in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings, meaning they are the best Brazil has.

The report says the WTT Macao 2020 champion stands to win 460,000 reais (about US$84,300) in prize money.

The tournament is the last in an international series the ITTF is holding in China, including the Women’s and Men’s World Cup that ended in eastern Shandong province’s Weihai yesterday, Agência Brasil says.

The Macao Sports Bureau announced in writing that 32 of the top men’s and women’s singles players in the world will compete.