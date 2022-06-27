Brazilian university opens course to train specialists in “Contemporary China”

The PUC-Minas university in Brazil has launched a new graduate program that offers a specialization in Contemporary China in order to help people understand China better.

According to the course director, Javier Vadell, the Brazilian public still lacks an understanding of China, not only in terms of economy, but also in political and cultural aspects.

Therefore, the objective of the course is to dispel popular misconceptions about China by presenting to a wide audience certain fundamental knowledge of contemporary Chinese politics, economy, business, culture, and social organization, as well as by giving a thorough and in-depth overview of each.

The first class that was hosted in this semester was made up by students majoring in various fields, such as lawyers, businessmen, academics, Vadell added.