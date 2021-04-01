Brazilian TV networks airing AliExpress shopping specials

The five-day run of a television shopping programme put on jointly by two broadcasters in Brazil and online retailer AliExpress, which is owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd of China, is due to end tomorrow, RecordTV says.

The Brazilian television network and a peer, Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão, have been showing the programme daily since Monday, airing it live in prime time, and simultaneously streaming it on Facebook and YouTube.

The programme sells household goods, products for infants, and entertainment, all at discounted prices

RecordTV issued last week a written announcement saying the programme marks the 11th anniversary of AliExpress entering the Brazilian market.

A novelty for AliExpress in Brazil is to get Brazilian celebrities to advertise products sold on its website, the RecordTV announcement says.

In January AliExpress said Brazil was among its biggest markets.