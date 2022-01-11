Brazilian team getting ready for Beijing Winter Olympics

An advance party of Brazilian Olympic Committee officials is due in Beijing on January 24 to pave the way for the Brazilian team that will compete in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Xinhua says, citing the committee.

The committee says at least four Brazilians have qualified to compete so far, and that the first of them are due to arrive in Beijing on January 29, the Chinese government-run news agency reported last Friday.

The games will be held from February 4 to 20 in Beijing and two other places in eastern China, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee is sending two team doctors, posting one in Yanqing and the other in Zhangjiakou, Xinhua says.

A separate report, carried by the Chinese state-run Xinhua Silk Road website, quotes Renan Holanda, a researcher at the Federal University of Pernambuco in northeastern Brazil, as saying the games this year will be the first-ever carbon-neutral Winter Olympic Games, clean energy powering 85 per cent of the vehicles and all of the venues used.