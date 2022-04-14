Brazilian study finds CoronaVac safe for people with HIV

The results of a study in Brazil indicate that CoronaVac, the vaccine against COVID-19 devised by Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China, protects people with HIV against COVID-19 without causing any serious adverse reaction among them, the Global Times reports, citing The Lancet, a medical journal.

The Lancet says 511 people, among them 215 with HIV, were regularly checked at the University of São Paulo after being inoculated with CoronaVac, the Chinese state-run newspaper reported yesterday.

The report quotes the journal as saying those with HIV comprised the biggest sample yet used by such a study.

Brazilians have been receiving booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines since September, among the first in line being people with immunosuppressive conditions, including the condition HIV can cause, the report says.

Almost 1 million Brazilians and over 1.05 million Chinese have HIV, the Global Times says.