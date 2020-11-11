Brazilian state building factory to make Chinese vaccine

The government of the Brazilian state of São Paulo has begun building a factory to produce 100 million doses a year of CoronaVac, a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China, Reuters reports, citing São Paulo Governor João Doria.

The news agency quotes Mr Doria as saying private companies will contribute 142 million reals (about US$26.5 million) towards the cost.

Mr Doria said on Monday the factory should be ready by next September.

A first batch of 120,000 doses of CoronaVac imported from China is set to arrive in São Paulo on November 20, and the Instituto Butantan, a Brazilian biomedical research centre, is due to take delivery this year of 6 million doses, Mr Doria said.

The Instituto Butantan will soon publish the results of the final stage of trials of the vaccine conducted on Brazilians, Reuters quotes São Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn as saying.