Brazilian soccer returns to China

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Chinese sports streaming platform K-Ball, belonging to the Chinese Sports Media group, formalized in September another contrat. The company will show matches of the Brasileirão (the commercial name for the Brazilian Soccer Championship) three times a week. With this, the Brazilian matches will return to the Chinese audience after five years.

Therefore, journalists from both countries shared their opinions about the potentialities and challenges for the Brasileirão in the Chinese market, in this process of reconquest of the oriental public by the most important soccer in South America.

For the Chinese journalist Li Hailong from the Titan Sports newspaper, the biggest concern is with the time difference. However, the Chinese public loves Brazilian football and the broadcast on K-Ball will be a good start for the people to know more about Brazilian football.

For journalist Bruno Guedes, from Agencia Efe, Brazilian soccer is increasingly interesting for the world public and its clubs frequently present themselves to audiences all over the world.