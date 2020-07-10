Brazilian shoemakers advised to try selling online in China

A study of the market concludes that e-commerce presents a big opportunity for Brazilian shoemakers to sell their products in China, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency says.

The agency issued a written statement saying the results of the study will be disseminated in a free webinar next Thursday.

The statement quotes an official of the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association, Priscila Linck, as saying over 30 percent of shoes sold in China are sold online, and that precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic are increasing the proportion.

Ms Linck said Brazilian shoemakers should concentrate on making women’s shoes, children’s shoes and sports shoes, which had higher value added.

Another business opportunity is presented by growth in Chinese demand for well-designed shoes manufactured with high technology in a certifiably sustainable manner, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency quotes one of its analysts, Pedro Netto, as saying.