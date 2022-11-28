Brazilian research gathers criteria for market access to melons in China

A study realized by ApexBrasil in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) points out that the Chinese market for melons is very wide.

China opened the doors for melon exports to Brazil in 2019. The study brings important information for producers, according to ApexBrasil’s Market Access coordinator, Gustavo Ribeiro, with information on import taxes, main regulations and rules for exports to the Chinese market, as well as possible contacts with distributors and importers, among other issues.

(Source: Apex-Brasil)