Brazilian pulp pioneers southern Chinese logistical route

A load of Brazilian pulp is due to arrive in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing tomorrow, becoming the first to be delivered by ship and train through the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, China National Radio (CNR) reports.

The Chinese state-run radio station says the 2,650 tonnes of pulp, carried in containers, left the southern Chinese port of Qinzhou on Wednesday.

The report says Chinese state-owned COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co. Ltd is shipping the pulp, which makes up the first of four or five shipments that will complete an order for 10,000 tonnes.

Using the New Western Land-Sea Corridor saves time and bother, the report quotes an executive of the company, Chen Feng, as saying.

The corridor facilitates trade in southwestern China by using various forms of transport to connect important inland cities there, CNR says.