Brazilian pulp company begins operations with a Chinese 100% electric heavy truck

Bracell, a global leader in dissolving pulp production, has started to operate a fully electric truck produced in China to transport pulp. The company hopes to reduce CO2 emissions by 132 tons per year with just one running electric truck.

According to Alberto Pagano, head of supply chain at Bracel, this pilot project reiterates the company’s commitment to business sustainability.

The truck CAMC HN4251 6X4 2021 is produced by Anhui Hualing Automobile (CAMC). On the Chinese manufacturer’s website, the average autonomy is 170 kilometers, with a maximum load capacity of 50 tons. The power is 490 hp, and the recharge time is just 1 hour and a half.

