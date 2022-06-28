Brazilian President applauds collaboration between China and Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took advantage of the BRICS summit on last Thursday to praise China, pointing out that the cooperation with China was very positive and brought concrete benefits to the people, and that the way to deal with COVID-19 was an example of the partnership between the two countries.

Referring to the visit to China in 2019, Bolsonaro emphasized how well he was greeted and indicated that the meeting helped to strengthen their strategic alliance, which benefited the people of both nations.

The Brazilian president also insisted that the bloc of emerging economies, the BRICS, has contributed to the prosperity of the economies of its members and that it is a model of cooperation based on mutual gains.