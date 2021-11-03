Brazilian, Portuguese innovators vie for prizes in Macao

The first Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Macao) for Technology Enterprises from Brazil and Portugal drew 20 entries, the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre says.

The entries were nominated by eight incubators or institutions of higher education in Portugal and Brazil, according to a written statement issued by the centre after the contest, held last Friday.

The statement quotes Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau Director Tai Kin Ip as expressing hope that Macao will become a bridgehead to the Chinese market for Portuguese and Brazilian ventures in technological innovation.

The Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre says oil spill clean-up enterprise Biosolvit of Brazil and Portugal won the first prize, X-ray radiation enterprise Nu-Rise of Portugal came second and biopharmaceutical enterprise Ryapurtech of Portugal came third.

Representatives of the winners will be put touch with investment institutions and incubators in Macao and mainland China, and invited to visit the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the centre says.