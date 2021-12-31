Brazilian, Portuguese exhibitors drawn to China Hi-Tech Fair

Brazilian and Portuguese enterprises exhibited at the 23rd China Hi-Tech Fair in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, the organisers say.

The Brazilian Embassy in Beijing, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency and the government of the central Brazilian state of Mato Grosso jointly set up the Brazilian pavilion at the fair, according to a written statement issued by the organisers.

Their website for the three-day event, which ended on Wednesday, lists 42 exhibitors in the pavilion, including the Brazilian Association of Software Companies, the Brazilian Fintech Association and the Cuiabá Legal Hackers.

Separately, the state-run China News Service reports that Krilltech, a Brazilian developer of bio-nanotechnology, demonstrated in the pavilion how carbon-based nano-particles can be used to help plants grow healthily.

The website for the China Hi-Tech Fair says Portuguese information systems company SisTrade Software Consulting SA, water distributor Be Water SA and technology enterprise Sernis exhibited at the event.