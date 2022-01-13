Brazilian pork sales to China grow to 533,700 tonnes in 2021

Industry data indicate that China bought half of all the pork Brazil exported last year, buying 533,700 tonnes or 3.9 per cent more than the year before.

Figures given last week by an association of Brazilian producers of meat, ABPA, show Brazil sold pork to almost 100 countries last year, exporting 1.13 million tonnes, 11 per cent more than the year before and the most in any year yet.

The value of Brazilian exports of pork rose by 16.4 per cent to US$2.64 billion, the ABPA figures show.

ABPA quotes its head, Ricardo Santin, as saying the prospects for pork exports this year are promising, and that Asia is set to remain the main market.

Last week the Brazilian association of cereal exporters, Anec, said China was the biggest market for Brazilian exports of soybeans last year.