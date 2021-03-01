Brazilian PO issues stamp to commemorate Year of the Ox

The Brazilian Post and Telegraph Corp. has issued a special stamp to commemorate the beginning of the Year of the Ox in the Chinese lunar calendar, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the design of the stamp has Chinese-style patterns and a depiction of a golden ox.

The report quotes a Chinese diplomat in Brasilia, Shu Jianping, as telling a gathering held at the legislature there on Thursday to mark the issue that the stamp will deepen Sino-Brazilian mutual understanding.

The issue of the stamp is an opportunity to promote Chinese culture among Brazilians, Xinhua quotes Brazil-China Sociocultural Institute President Thomas Law as saying.