Brazilian photovoltaic equipment company buys graphene equipment from Znshine

Blue Sol Energia Solar, a Brazilian photovoltaic equipment company, announced a partnership with ZNShine, a Chinese manufacturer of Tier 1 photovoltaic modules, to acquire modules with graphene technology that have better performance in energy generation, besides having a self-cleaning function.

Graphene is a very thin and light material with high mechanical resistance and high thermal and electrical conductivity, which makes energy generation more efficient.

According to Nelson Colaferro, president of Blue Sol, the partnership established with ZNShine is extremely important for the brand in order to increasingly deliver products and services of high quality.

Currently, ZNShine serves more than 80 countries and has a total production capacity of 10 GW spread over two manufacturing bases, one in Changzhou and the other in Suqian.