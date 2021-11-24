Brazilian photographer’s work on show at Beijing exhibition

The first solo exhibition in China by Brazilian photographer Araquém Alcântara, is open in Beijing until Sunday, the People’s Daily reports.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper says the exhibition, at the Beijing World Art Museum, consists of 20 of the many pictures of Brazilians taken by Alcântara during his half-century as a photographer.

The exhibition depicts Brazilians as most Chinese have never before seen them, the report quotes Brazilian Ambassador to China Paulo Estivallet de Mesquita as saying at the opening last week.

Also there were Chinese Academy of Art Vice-president Li Shufeng and Beijing World Art Museum Executive Director Ji Pengcheng, the report says.

The Brazilian Embassy in Beijing put on the show as a contribution to Photo Beijing 2021, an international photography event, the People’s Daily says.