Brazilian organization ABDAN discusses the future of the nuclear sector and opportunities with CNNC

On the 15th of August, the Brazilian Association for the Development of Nuclear Activities (ABDAN) received representatives from the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) to discuss the business opportunities in the Latin American nuclear sector. In this way, the main future perspectives in the Brazilian nuclear segment were presented, with the aim of developing a Latin American growth plan for the coming years.

The meeting was also based on advancements in the Brazilian market for small modular reactors (SMR) and the future perspectives for the evolution of the business in partnership with ABDAN, ensuring a more secure projection of the project’s future with the company.

CNNC intends to attract more investments in nuclear projects through the support of ABDAN. Also, the company turns its eyes to the Brazilian naval sector market and projects strong growth in the segment not only in Brazil but throughout Latin America.