Brazilian museum launches a virtual exhibition on Chinese immigration to Brazil

In order to depict the life stories of Chinese immigrants in Brazil, the Museum of the Person created the project “Visions of the Other: Dialogues between Brazil and China”. The initiative is sponsored by CTG Brasil, a Brazilian subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation and one of the country’s power generation leaders.

In total, 20 videos were produced with excerpts of approximately three minutes. The material will be part of a virtual exhibition that include videos and texts and images of all the recorded stories.

China and Brazil have a long history of cooperation, and this relationship between the two countries has been strengthened over time by the bond established between their people. Recording this memory has a special meaning for valuing and protecting cultural and historical diversity.