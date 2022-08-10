Brazilian Ministry of Health plans to purchase vaccines from China

The Brazilian Ministry of Health is negotiating with the COVAX Facility to purchase doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech.

CoronaVac was the first COVID-19 vaccine applied in Brazil, and it is the only immunizing agent that can be used for children aged 3 and 4 years old. In Brazil, this immunizing agent can be produced by the Butantan Institute, which is affiliated with the São Paulo government.

The Ministry of Health said that it is considering the possibility of purchasing from the two institutions, with priority given to those that can provide doses in the shortest time.

The COVAX Facility is led by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which aims to accelerate and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to all countries around the world. Gavi confirmed contact with the Brazilian government but did not elaborate on the details of the negotiation.