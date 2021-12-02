Brazilian melon farmers sending sales delegation to China

Representatives of melon farmers in the northeastern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte are due to visit China in March with a view to selling their fruit there, the Portal da Tropical website says.

The visitors will meet representatives of big buyers of fruit for the mainland Chinese market, according to a report posted on Brazilian website on Monday.

The visit is being arranged by an association of fruit farmers in Rio Grande do Norte, COEX; the state government there; the Brazilian agency for supporting small and very small businesses, Sebrae; and Chinese Consul-General in Recife Yan Yuqing, the report says.

Luiz Roberto Barcelos of the Brazilian association of growers and exporters of fruit, Abrafrutas, believes Brazil could sell China 800 containers of melons each week, as many as it now sells to Europe, the Portal da Tropical website says.