Brazilian hydroelectric plant renovation makes progress

Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned Power Construction Corp. of China Ltd, says it has put in place a turbine runner weighing 463 tonnes at the Jupiá hydroelectric power station in southern Brazil.

Sinohydro Bureau 11 issued a written statement saying it used two 250-tonne bridge cranes to do the job last week.

The company says its next task is to add the generator rotor, a step towards completing the assembly of the turbine at Jupiá Unit 10.

To renovate the Jupiá power station, the company is installing four new 130-megawatt generators, Sinohydro Bureau 11 says.

In 2016 the Reuters news agency reported that China Three Gorges Corp. had paid the Brazilian government 4.8 billion reals (about US$$893 million) for concessions to run the Jupiá and Ilha Solteira hydroelectric power stations, which have a combined capacity of 5 gigawatts.