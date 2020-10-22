Brazilian govt set to buy 46 mln doses of CoronaVac

The Brazilian Ministry of Health will administer CoronaVac, a vaccine against the Covid-19 virus developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China, as part of its national programme of immunisation, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency, citing a written announcement by the government of the Brazilian state of São Paulo, says the federal ministry will buy this year 46 million doses of CoronaVac.

The purchase will be made as soon the regulator gives permission for the use of the vaccine, the report says.

This week the Reuters news agency, citing the head of the Instituto Butantan, a Brazilian biomedical research centre, reported that preliminary results of late-stage trials of CoronaVac in Brazil had indicated that the vaccine was safe.