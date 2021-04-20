Brazilian govt distributes Chinese-made intubation kits

The Brazilian Health Ministry has began distributing around Brazil over 2.3 million kits made in the city of Lianyungang, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, which will be used to intubate COVID-19 patients, Agência Brasil reports.

The Brazilian state-run news agency quotes the ministry as saying it began distributing the kits last Friday after they were delivered by air to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo’s Cumbica International Airport.

The report says the kits are a gift from corporations including the Brazilian state oil company, Petrobras, and Brazilian mining company Vale SA.

Included in the kits are sedatives, neuromuscular blockers and opiate analgesics, the report says.

It quotes a Brazil’s Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Products in Healthcare, Hélio Angotti Neto, as saying the batch of kits will last 10 days.

It is part of an order for 3.4 million kits, enough for 500 patients for about six weeks, which is due to be delivered this month, Agência Brasil says.