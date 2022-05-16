Brazilian football player joins Chinese club

Brazilian striker Cryzan Barcelos from the team Santa Clara, officially joined the Shandong Taishan Football Club on May 12, signing a three-year contract with the Chinese club.

Cryzan had transferred to Santa Clara in December 2019 from the Atlético Paranaense Club in Brazil, during the football winter transfer window. As a member of the Portuguese football team, he had played 67 matches, scored 15 goals, and added 10 assists.

Santa Clara praises the player for making a great contribution and being one of the important parts of the team that not only consolidated the position of the club in the Liga Portugal, but also set a new record by helping the club advance in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Cryzan had also played for Brazil’s Atlético Goianiense, Belgium’s Cercle Brugge, and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Batin Football Club.