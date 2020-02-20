Brazilian food, drink exports to China jump 61.2 pct in 2019

The annual value of Brazilian exports to China of food and drink rose by 61.2 percent last year to US$5.3 billion, Agência Brasil reports.

The Brazilian state-run news agency, citing figures given by the Brazilian food industry association, ABIA, says China was the biggest importer by volume of Brazilian food and drink last year, buying 248,800 tonnes.

The report says ABIA attributes the increase in exports of Brazilian food and drink to greater demand for pork in China, where African swine fever has curbed domestic production.

Agência Brasil quotes the head of ABIA, João Dornellas, as saying Chinese demand for Brazilian food has increased since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, which has limited farm output in China.