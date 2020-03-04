Brazilian February exports to China up 20.9 pct

Official figures indicate that the value of Brazilian exports to Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao was 20.9 percent greater last month than a year earlier, Reuters reports, without giving the value.
The news agency says Brazil had a foreign trade surplus of US$3.1 billion last month, bigger than forecast by analysts, who had been expecting the coronavirus outbreak in China to curtail Sino-Brazilian trade, which accounts for almost 30 percent of Brazilian exports.
The epidemic has yet to curb Brazilian exports to China, Reuters quotes a Brazilian official, Herlon Brandão, as saying.
Separately, a Brazilian newspaper, O Globo, reports that official figures show the growth in Brazilian exports to China was due to higher sales of crude oil, pork, beef, poultry, cast iron and manganese ore.