Brazilian exports of soybeans boosted by Chinese demand

Official figures show that the volume of soybeans Brazil shipped to China in the first three weeks of last month was 3.55 million tonnes, 367 percent more than in the equivalent period of January, S&P Global Platts reports.

The monitor of commodities markets says the Brazilian government figures indicate that, despite the new Sino-US trade deal, Chinese millers prefer Brazilian soybeans to the US equivalent because Brazilian soybeans are cheaper.

The figures show the volume of soybean meal Brazil shipped to China in the first three weeks of last month was 516,900 tonnes, 16 percent more than a month earlier.

Brazil has also been selling more soybean meal in the European Union, where demand for animal feed has risen steeply because of growth in demand for European meat in China, where African swine fever has disrupted the domestic supply of pork, S&P Global Platts says.