Brazilian exports of coffee to China growing at swift rate

Brazil exported nearly US$6.3 billion worth of coffee last year, 10.3 percent more than the year before, the Xinhua Silk Road website reports, citing figures given by the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council.

The Chinese state-run website quotes the council president, Nicolas Rueda, as saying China was among the markets where growth in Brazilian exports of coffee was fastest.

Official data show Brazil exported 40.6 million bags of coffee to 122 different parts of the world last year.

Brazil exported to China 65 percent more coffee last year than the year before, the data show.

The Xinhua Silk Road website quotes Mr Rueda as saying growth in demand for Brazilian coffee in China is encouraging for the producers.