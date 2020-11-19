Brazilian experts due to inspect Chinese vaccine facilities

Experts in their fields belonging to the Instituto Butantan biomedical research centre in Brazil and the Brazilian health regulator, Anvisa, are in quarantine in China for two weeks pending their inspection of facilities there where Covid-19 vaccines are being developed, Reuters reports.

Separately, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Friday that China was ready to help the Anvisa experts in their task.

Last week Agência Brasil said that between November 30 and December 11 Anvisa experts would inspect the facilities of WuXi Biologics and Sinovac Biotech Ltd, which is developing CoronaVac, a vaccine being tested in Brazil.

The visitors will check that the facilities meet Anvisa standards, with a view to the regulator allowing the vaccines the companies are developing to be used in Brazil, should they prove safe and effective, the Brazilian state-run news agency said.