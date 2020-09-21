Brazilian dentistry chain up for prize for thrust into China

A Brazilian chain of dental clinics, Coife Odonto, is one of the finalists for the Franchising Brasil International Highlight Award, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, or Apex-Brasil, says.

Apex-Brasil issued a written statement saying Coife Odonto opened in February its first clinic in China, called VIP Dental, in the southern city of Shenzhen.

The agency quotes Coife Odonto Chief Executive Rodolfo Magalhães as saying the clinic turned a profit in its third month of operation, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Magalhães lauded the Chinese authorities for their efficiency and widespread use of technology in their effort to counter Covid-19, and the Chinese people for their attitude to the pandemic.

Franchising Brasil is a joint endeavour by the agency and the Brazilian Franchising Association to spur the expansion abroad of Brazilian franchises, according to the Apex-Brasil statement.