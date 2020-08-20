Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura aims to expand in China

Brazilian maker of cosmetics Natura & Co. Holding SA intends to do more business in China, now that it has bought Avon Products Inc., Bloomberg reports.

The news agency quotes Natura Chief Executive Roberto de Oliveira Marques as saying in an interview that the Chinese market has great potential and presents a real opportunity for his company.

The report says Natura and the authorities in Shanghai are discussing forbearance from the testing of cosmetics on animals, a requirement in some cases in China.

Natura sells products bearing the Body Shop and Aesop brands in mainland China on the Tmall shopping website, which is run by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Bloomberg says.