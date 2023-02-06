Brazilian corn ships arrive on the Yangtze River

The bulk carrier “Apollo”, with about 51,200 tons of Brazilian corn imported by COFCO, arrived on the 31st of January at the port of Jiangyin, in Jiangsu province.

She is the first boat carrying Brazilian maize to enter the Yangtze River. His arrival also marks the complete opening of the Chinese import channel for the product on the Yangtze River, which is an important milestone for maize supply channels to become more diversified.

Brazil is the world’s third-largest producer and second-largest exporter of corn. The two countries work together to maintain the international agricultural trade environment so as to increase the resilience of the world’s food and agriculture markets and ensure a free, stable, orderly and efficient international food supply chain.

(Source: Portuguese Cri)