Session to tempt Chinese buyers with Brazilian food, drink

Representatives of five Brazilian suppliers of well-known brands of food or drink will attend online tomorrow or Friday sessions for matching their companies with importers and distributors in China, the SYGLE website says.

The business-matching sessions are being held by the SYGLE website, run by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd for the purpose of business-to-business commerce, and the Brazilian Consulate-General in Shanghai, according to a post on the website.

The website says the Brazilian enterprises represented at the session tomorrow will be food producer Raízes do Campo, winemaker Casa Perini and trading company BR Goods.

Miolo Wine Group Vinicultura SA and maker of grape juice Cooperativa Agroindustial Nova Aliança Ltda will be the Brazilian enterprises represented at the session on Friday, the SYGLE website says.