Brazilian company Vast Infraestrutura and PetroChina sign contract for transshipment operations

The Brazilian company Vast Infraestrutura and PetroChina International (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited, an affiliate of PetroChina International Company Limited (PetroChina Intl.) signed this week a long-term contract to run transshipment operations at Vast’s terminal in Açu Port, in São João da Barra in Rio de Janeiro state. The agreement foresees the transshipment involving vessels like Aframax, Suezmax, and VLCC.

The Vast’s terminal can handle up to 1.2 million barrels of oil and can carry out three transshipment operations simultaneously.

PetroChina Intl. is one of the largest producers and distributors of oil and gas in China, which has production in Brazil in the Mero and Búzios oil fields. Besides exporting oil, Vast is also active in supporting cabotage operations for the supply of refineries along the Brazilian coast.