Brazilian company gives China facemasks to prevent disease

Brazilian manufacturer of paper Suzano SA announced on Monday it has donated over 200,000 disposable facemasks to China to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus there.

Suzano issued a written statement saying it passed the masks to the Brazilian Agency for Cooperation, a division of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry then arranged for them to be shipped to China on February 15, says the statement released by the distributor of press releases PR Newswire.

The Brazilian Embassy in China’s capital Beijing are passing on the masks to the Chinese authorities, after receiving them on Friday, the Suzano statement says.