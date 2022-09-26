Brazilian company Fibracem signs a partnership with Raisecom

Fibracem, a Brazilian brand specialized in the optical communication market, will join forces with the Chinese telecom company Raisecom in the second half of this year, in a partnership that will mainly serve the Brazilian corporate and data center market.

According to Fibracem’s strategic planning and operations director, with joint work, Fibracem takes another step towards establishing itself as a reference in the corporate and national data center market. Also for the Fibracem executive, the company will start the partnership acting as a national distributor, being responsible for marketing both companies’ products in the five regions of Brazil.

As for the Commercial Director of Raisecom in Brazil, this will be an opportunity to enhance the brand name in the Brazilian territory by offering even more personalized and customized POL projects and seeking to meet the needs of each client in an increasingly assertive way.