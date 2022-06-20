Brazilian city Novo Hamburgo establishes a cooperation with Dongguan, China

The mayor of Novo Hamburgo of Brazil, Fátima Daudt, and the mayor of Dongguan of China, Lyu Chengxi, signed on last Wednesday the official document of understanding on joint development of friendly partnership for cooperation and exchange.

The municipal secretary of Economic Development of Novo Hamburgo, the president of Novo Hamburgo’s Commercial, Industrial, and Services Association, as well as representatives from the Brazilian consulate in China and other local authorities in Dongguan, took part in the event.

According to Lyu Chengx, Dongguan has a high population of Brazilians from Novo Hamburgo. Currently, the city is working hard to establish the China-Latin America and Caribbean Technology Transfer Center in Dongguan.

With this partnership, the two cities begin to build a broader platform for future economic and trade exchanges, as well as research and technology collaboration.