Brazilian city in the running for Chinese innovation award

The southern Brazilian city of São José dos Pinhais is among 15 cities shortlisted for the fifth Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation, the organisers of the contest said on Wednesday.

The organisers issued a written statement saying they picked São José dos Pinhais because it is disseminating throughout Brazil the lessons it has learned about using digital technology and involving society in controlling yellow fever.

Also on the shortlist is the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, and cities in Australia, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Madagascar, the Netherlands, Senegal, South Africa and the United States, according to the statement.

The award is jointly sponsored by United Cities and Local Governments, the World Association of the Major Metropolises, and the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, the contest organisers say.