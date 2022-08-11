Brazilian city Angra dos Reis signs a cooperation agreement with Taishan, in Guangdong province

On August 5, Angra dos Reis City Council signed a cooperation and understanding agreement with Taishan, in Guangdong province, China. The purpose of the document is to formalize a sister city’s relationship so as to promote the exchange of experiences and technologies in the areas of energy, industry, economy, tourism and culture.

The Mayor of Angra dos Reis, Fernando Jordo, the Consul General of China in Rio de Janeiro, Tian Min, the Commercial Consul of China in Rio de Janeiro, Xu Yansheng, the CEO of the Chinese oil company Cnooc in Brazil, Huang Yehua, and the President of the Confucius Institute of PUC, Sun Yanping were all present at the document signing ceremony. The Mayor of Taishan and his team participated in the ceremony via videoconference.

Fernando Jordão emphasizes that this partnership is very important for the development of Angra dos Reis, as the two cities have a lot in common. Taishan, like the Brazilian city, has an economy focused on the sea.