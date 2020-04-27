Brazilian cities learn from Beijing how to curb Covid-19

The Chinese Embassy in Brasília says the Beijing city government’s Foreign Affairs Office held a conference on Tuesday to teach authorities in cities worldwide about countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Embassy issued a written statement on Thursday saying medical scientists and academics in the 26 cities twinned with Beijing attended the conference online. The Brazilian cities include Brasília, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The statement says the conference focused on how Beijing sought to curb the spread of the virus, to diagnose infection, and to treat patients infected.

Those attending exchanged views on how Beijing has gone about prompting enterprises to maintain their workforces and to get back to work.