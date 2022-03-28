Brazilian, Chinese works now on show at Brasília Art Museum

An exhibition entitled “Behind the Great Wall: Contemporary Chinese and Brazilian Art”, reflecting human society and global issues, is now in progress at the Brasília Art Museum, the Xinhua Silk Road website reports.

The Chinese state-run website says over 70 works are on display, including oil or Chinese ink paintings, sculptures, photographs, items of paper craft and animations by artists in mainland China, Hong Kong and Brazil.

The show opened at the museum last Wednesday, and after two months there will spend the rest of this year touring Brazil, the report says.

It quotes the curator, Clay D’Paula, as saying it took over four years to put the show together, with the support of the Brazilian government and the Chinese Embassy in Brasília.

The exhibition is the first at the Brasília Art Museum of works by Chinese artists, the Xinhua Silk Road website quotes the manager of the museum, Marcelo Jorge, as saying.