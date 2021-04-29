Brazilian, Chinese cotton industry bodies to cooperate

The Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers, or Abrapa, and the China Cotton Association (CCA) have agreed to cooperate, Abrapa says.

They have agreed to spur technical training and exchanges of information for the benefit of the cotton supply chain linking China and Brazil, Abrapa announced in writing on Tuesday, the day after the agreement was signed.

Abrapa says it agreed to support the 2021 China International Cotton Conference, due to be held in eastern Chinese city of Suzhou on June 17 and 18, and to work with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency and the Brazilian National Association of Exporters of Cotton to promote sales of Brazilian cotton at the conference.

The parties wish to make their industry less harmful to the environment and more sustainable, and to raise the standards of living of cotton workers, the Abrapa announcement quotes CCA President Fang Gao as saying.