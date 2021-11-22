Brazilian chicken, pork promoted at exposition in Shanghai

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, or Apex-Brasil, and the association of Brazilian producers of meat, ABPA, got together to promote sales of Brazilian chicken and pork at the 4th China International Import Expo, held in Shanghai this month, Apex-Brasil says.

Part of the exhibition area was reserved for Brazilian exporters of chicken and pork, according to a written statement issued by the agency.

The statement quotes ABPA President Ricardo Santin as saying the expo was an opportunity for Brazilian exporters of meat to make contact with Chinese and other potential customers.

A recording of remarks by Mr Santin was played at the congress of the China Chamber of Commerce for Foodstuffs and Native Produce, which was part of the expo, the agency says.

He stressed that Brazilian producers strive to ensure the food they sell to China is safe to eat, of good quality and sustainably grown, Apex-Brasil says.