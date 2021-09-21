Brazilian business leader sees potential of Hengqin Island

Brazilian Association in China for Industry, Commerce and Innovation President Henry Osvald believes the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone on Hengqin Island, which abuts Macao, may attract bright minds from Brazilian universities, the NewsGD website reports.

The Chinese website quotes Mr Osvald as saying Brazilians could join Macao and mainland Chinese entrepreneurs and academics in developing technology on the University of Macau campus on Hengqin.

Mr Osvald said the potential for greater involvement of Macao with Hengqin was huge, in view of the experience the city has gained in its dealings with the Portuguese-speaking world and Latin America.

At least 38 Brazilian enterprises operate in the mainland Chinese province of Guangdong, of which Hengqin forms a part, most dealing in food, clothing, construction materials or electrical appliances, or in the businesses of digital technology and automation, the NewsGD website quotes Mr Osvald as saying.