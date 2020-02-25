Brazilian breeders working on rice to suit Chinese tastes

The Rice Institute of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil is trying to develop a variety of rice that will appeal to Chinese palates and can be exported to China, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the Brazilian institute and the Hunan Rice Research Institute in southern China have been working together on the project since 2003.

The report quotes a researcher at the Brazilian institute, Ivo Mello, as saying: “Our type of rice is different from what the Chinese consumer prefers. That is why we want to develop hybrid rice in Brazil, so that we can supply this grain to China.”

He said the new variety of rice could be a big seller.

“The future for business is truly in China,” Xinhua quotes Mr Mello as saying.