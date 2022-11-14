Brazilian beef exports to China increased by 23% in October

Brazilian beef exports (in natura and processed) reached 1.985 million tons between January and October, up 23% from the same period last year, driven by a steady increase in purchases from China, data from the meatpacking association released on the 8th of November.

According to the survey, revenue increased even more. Year-to-date export sales rose 42% to US$11.37 billion.

From January to October, China generated US$6.981 billion in revenue from its imports of Brazilian protein, compared with US$3.875 billion a year earlier, Abrafrigo said.

Last year, the interior of China represented 48.4% of Brazilian beef sales abroad. This year, it already represents 61.4%. Despite this, Brazil exported 82,350 tons to the Hong Kong region, which provided US$290.3 million in revenue.