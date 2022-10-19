Brazilian athletes will participate in the WTT Champions in Macau

The season of the world table tennis circuit is heading towards its final stretch, which further increases the importance of competitions such as WTT Champions in Macau, which takes place between October 19 and 23.

Brazil will have two representatives in Macau, Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi, each with their own mission at the table. For Calderano, number five in the world ranking, it will be a luxury training and the chance to climb even higher in the ranking. Already qualified for the WTT Cup Finals, the head of key number five will face 19 of the 20 best ranked players in the world.

The WTT Champions of Macau will be disputed at the Tap Seac Multisports Pavilion by 32 athletes in each gender, being 30 classified by the world ranking, one local representative and one guest by the organization.